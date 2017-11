Nov 8 (Reuters) - TETRAGON FINANCIAL GROUP LTD:

* ANNOUNCE TENDER OFFER TO PURCHASE PORTION OF OUTSTANDING NON-VOTING SHARES OF TETRAGON FOR A MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PAYMENT OF $65,000,000 IN CASH​

* ‍PRICES RANGING FROM AND INCLUDING $12.60 UP TO AND INCLUDING $14.00 PER SHARE​

* ‍TENDER OFFER TO EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M. ON DEC 7, 2017​