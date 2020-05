BRIEF-Tetraphase Announces Amendment To Merger Agreement With Acelrx Pharmaceuticals For Increased Consideration

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* TETRAPHASE ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO MERGER AGREEMENT WITH ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS FOR INCREASED CONSIDERATION

* TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - UNDER AMENDED AGREEMENT, STOCKHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE, FOR EACH SHARE, $0.2434 IN CASH & 0.7217 OF A SHARE OF ACELRX

* TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS - BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF TETRAPHASE AND ACELRX HAVE EACH APPROVED AMENDMENT TO MERGER AGREEMENT

* TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - AMENDED DEAL REPRESENTS ABOUT $1.43 IN UPFRONT PER SHARE VALUE

* TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS - BOARD HAS DETERMINED THAT AS A RESULT OF AMENDMENT TO MERGER AGREEMENT WITH ACELRX, MELINTA’S PROPOSAL IS NOT SUPERIOR

* TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ACELRX PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO MERGER AGREEMENT IN RESPONSE TO A PROPOSAL FROM MELINTA THERAPEUTICS

* TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF TETRAPHASE AND ACELRX HAVE EACH APPROVED AMENDMENT TO MERGER AGREEMENT

* TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CONTINUES TO PLAN TO HOLD ITS SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO APPROVE PENDING TRANSACTION ON JUNE 8

* TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS - BOARD RECOMMENDS AMENDED ACELRX MERGER AGREEMENT TO ITS STOCKHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: