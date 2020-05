BRIEF-Tetraphase Announces Receipt Of Amended Melinta Proposal

May 27 (Reuters) - Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - TETRAPHASE ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF AMENDED MELINTA PROPOSAL, DETERMINATION OF SUPERIOR OFFER AND NOTICE TO ACELRX

* TETRAPHASE - ANNOUNCED THAT BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS RECEIVED REVISED PROPOSAL FROM MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. AMENDING ITS PRIOR PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE CO

* TETRAPHASE - TETRAPHASE STOCKHOLDERS WOULD RECEIVE, FOR EACH EARNINGS PER SHARE OF TETRAPHASE COMMON STOCK, $0.2434 IN CASH & 0.7217 OF A EARNINGS PER SHARE OF ACELRX COMMON STOCK

* TETRAPHASE - IN AMENDED PROPOSAL, MELINTA HAS OFFERED TO ACQUIRE CO FOR $34.0 MILLION IN CASH, PLUS $16.0 MILLION IN CASH PAYABLE UNDER CONTINGENT VALUE RIGHTS