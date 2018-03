March 19 (Reuters) - Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS - BOARD ELECTED CHRISTOPHER WATT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER & PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER UNTIL CFO IS NAMED

* TETRAPHASE SAYS WATT HAS SERVED AS SVP, FINANCE SINCE JAN. 2017 - SEC FILING Source text - bit.ly/2FLJFga Further company coverage: