May 7 (Reuters) - Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS RECENT CORPORATE DEVELOPMENTS

* Q1 REVENUE $1.8 MILLION

* ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT WITH ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS; ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN JUNE 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: