March 12 (Reuters) - Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS ACHIEVEMENTS AND KEY 2020 MILESTONES

* Q4 REVENUE $1.7 MILLION

* TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS - EXPECTS CASH,CASH EQUIVALENTS,INCLUDING EQUITY PROCEEDS & EXPECTED REVENUE, TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO Q1 2021