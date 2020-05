BRIEF-Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Says Got Revised Proposal From Melinta Therapeutics

May 21 (Reuters) - Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS - GOT A REVISED PROPOSAL FROM MELINTA THERAPEUTICS

* TETRAPHASE PHARMA - UNDER REVISED PROPOSAL, MELINTA TO BUY CO FOR ABOUT $27.0 MILLION IN CASH, PLUS $12.5 MILLION IN CASH PAYABLE UNDER CONTINGENT VALUE RIGHTS

* TETRAPHASE PHARMA - UNDER REVISED MELINTA PROPOSAL, UPFRONT CASH CONSIDERATION WOULD BE $1.21/SHARE OF TETRAPHASE COMMON STOCK

* TETRAPHASE - UNDER REVISED PROPOSAL, UPFRONT CASH CONSIDERATION TO BE $1.75/SHARE OF CO’S COMMON STOCK UNDERLYING COMMON STOCK WARRANTS ISSUED IN 2019

* TETRAPHASE - UNDER REVISED PROPOSAL, UPFRONT CASH CONSIDERATION TO BE $1.75/SHARE OF CO'S COMMON STOCK UNDERLYING COMMON STOCK WARRANTS ISSUED IN 2020