BRIEF-Tetraphase Receives Proposal from La Jolla, Determination of Superior Offer, Notice to Melinta

June 22 (Reuters) - Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* TETRAPHASE ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF PROPOSAL FROM LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY, DETERMINATION OF SUPERIOR OFFER AND NOTICE TO MELINTA

* TETRAPHASE - JUNE 19, BOARD RECEIVED AN UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM LA JOLLA TO ACQUIRE CO FOR $43.0 MILLION IN CASH, PLUS AN ADDITIONAL AGGREGATE AMOUNT

* TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS - ON JUNE 21, 2020 BOARD DETERMINED THAT LA JOLLA PROPOSAL IS A “SUPERIOR OFFER” TO THE MELINTA MERGER AGREEMENT

* TETRAPHASE - IF LA JOLLA PROPOSAL CONTINUES TO CONSTITUTE A SUPERIOR OFFER THROUGH JUNE 26, BOARD TO CONSIDER TERMINATING MELINTA MERGER AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: