BRIEF-Tetraphase Says Latest Proposal From Melinta Therapeutics To Acquire Co Is A "Superior Offer"

May 21 (Reuters) - Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* TETRAPHASE ANNOUNCES DETERMINATION OF SUPERIOR OFFER AND NOTICE TO ACELRX

* TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - BOARD DETERMINED THAT LATEST PROPOSAL FROM MELINTA THERAPEUTICS TO ACQUIRE CO IS A “SUPERIOR OFFER”

* TETRAPHASE - GIVEN NOTICE TO ACELRX OF SUCH DETERMINATION, INTENTION TO CONSIDER CHANGING RECOMMENDATION OF ACELRX MERGER AGREEMENT/ TERMINATING IT

* TETRAPHASE - CHANGING /TERMINATING ACELRX MERGER AGREEMENT UNLESS ACELRX PROPOSES REVISIONS/ MAKES ANOTHER PROPOSAL ON/ PRIOR TO MAY 29

* TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - AT THIS TIME, TETRAPHASE BOARD HAS NOT CHANGED ITS RECOMMENDATION WITH RESPECT TO PENDING TRANSACTION WITH ACELRX