BRIEF-Tetraphase - U.S. FDA Approves Co's Application For New Strength Of Xerava

June 5 (Reuters) - Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS - ON JUNE 4 RECEIVED NOTICE THAT U.S. FDA APPROVED CO’S SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR NEW STRENGTH OF XERAVA

* TETRAPHASE - XERAVA APPROVED FOR INJECTION FOR COMPLICATED INTRA-ABDOMINAL INFECTIONS TREATMENT IN ADULT PATIENTS CONTAINING 100MG OF ERAVACYCLINE PER VIAL

* TETRAPHASE - XERAVA APPROVED AS EXTENSION OF 'IN-USE' SHELF LIFE FOR XERAVA DILUTED READY FOR INFUSION IV SOLUTION FROM 7-10 DAYS UNDER REFRIGERATED CONDITIONS