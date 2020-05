May 4 (Reuters) - Celltrion HealthCare Co Ltd:

* TEVA AND CELLTRION HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF TRUXIMA® (RITUXIMAB-ABBS) INJECTION FOR RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS, ONLY BIOSIMILAR TO RITUXAN® (RITUXIMAB) AVAILABLE IN UNITED STATES FOR THIS INDICATION

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD - TRUXIMA IS NOW AVAILABLE FOR TREATMENT OF GRANULOMATOSIS WITH POLYANGIITIS AND MICROSCOPIC POLYANGIITIS