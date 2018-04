BRIEF-Teva And P&G Have Agreed To Terminate The PGT Healthcare Partnership

April 19 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co:

* TEVA AND THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE THE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD - NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD - SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD - SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD - IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BILLION

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL - WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: