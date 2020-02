Feb 24 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* TEVA ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF ARMONAIR® DIGIHALER™ (FLUTICASONE PROPIONATE) INHALATION POWDER

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD - COMPLETE DIGIHALER™ PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BECOME COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS LATER THIS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: