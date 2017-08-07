FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2017 / 12:18 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Teva announces FDA approval of QVAR redihaler inhalation aerosol

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Teva announces FDA approval of QVAR redihaler (beclomethasone dipropionate HFA) inhalation aerosol

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - plans to discontinue sales of this current QVAR MDI formulation upon launch of qvarredihaler in Q1 of 2018

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries - QVAR redihaler inhalation aerosol expected to become commercially available to patients by prescription during Q1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

