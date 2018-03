BRIEF-Teva Announces Launch Of Offering Of Senior Notes

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* TEVA ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD - UNIT INTENDS TO OFFER EUR 1 BILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF EUR-DENOMINATED SENIOR NOTES IN ONE OR MORE SERIES

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO REPAY ABOUT $2.3 BILLION OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS UNDER U.S. DOLLAR AND JAPANESE YEN TERM LOAN AGREEMENTS

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD - EXPECTS TO GIVE NOTICE OF ITS INTENTION TO REDEEM ALL OF ITS 1.40% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2018

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL - EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REPAY $1.5 BILLION OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS UNDER 1.40% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2018