BRIEF-Teva Announces Restructuring Plan And Measures To Improve Its Business And Financial Performance

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* TEVA ANNOUNCES RESTRUCTURING PLAN AND ADDITIONAL MEASURES TO IMPROVE ITS BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD - WORKFORCE TO BE REDUCED BY OVER 25%

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD - TOTAL COST BASE TO BE REDUCED BY $3 BILLION BY END OF 2019

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD - DIVIDEND SUSPENDED ON ORDINARY SHARES AND ADSS

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SAYS REDUCTION OF 14,000 POSITIONS GLOBALLY OVER NEXT TWO YEARS

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD - EXPECTS TO RECORD A RESTRUCTURING CHARGE AS A RESULT OF IMPLEMENTATION OF PLAN IN 2018 OF AT LEAST $700 MILLION

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD - MORE THAN HALF OF REDUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACHIEVED BY END OF 2018

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD - MAJORITY OF WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO OCCUR IN 2018

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD - COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO REVIEW POTENTIAL FOR ADDITIONAL DIVESTMENT OF NON-CORE ASSETS

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD - “IN 2018, WE EXPECT TO SECURE SUCCESSFUL LAUNCHES OF AUSTEDO AND FREMANEZUMAB”

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES - CO‘S ANNUAL BONUS FOR 2017 WILL NOT BE PAID AS CO‘S FINANCIAL RESULTS ARE SIGNIFICANTLY BELOW ORIGINAL GUIDANCE FOR YEAR

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL - LAUNCHING A COMPREHENSIVE RESTRUCTURING PLAN, “CRUCIAL TO RESTORING” FINANCIAL SECURITY AND STABILIZING BUSINESS

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL - RESTRUCTURING INCLUDES CLOSURES OR DIVESTMENTS OF A NUMBER OF MANUFACTURING PLANTS IN U.S., EUROPE, ISRAEL AND GROWTH MARKETS

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD - RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF $700 MILLION, MAINLY RELATED TO SEVERANCE COSTS

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES - ADDITIONAL RESTRUCTURING CHARGES POSSIBLE FOLLOWING DECISIONS ON CLOSURES/DIVESTMENTS OF MANUFACTURING PLANTS, OTHERS