BRIEF-Teva announces sale of remaining assets in women’s health portfolio for $1.38 bln

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Teva announces sale of remaining assets in specialty global women’s health portfolio for $1.38 billion

* Teva - ‍executes sale agreements for planned divestiture of global women’s health business to generate total proceeds of $2.48 billion​

* Teva - CVC Capital Partners fund VI to buy portfolio of products within co’s global women’s health business for $703 million in cash​

* Teva-‍proceeds from sales, combined with proceeds from recent sale of paragard total $2.48 billion and will be used to progress repayment of term loan debt​

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries-‍foundation consumer healthcare to buy plan B One-Step, co’s value brands of emergency contraception for $675 million in cash​

* Teva Pharmaceutical - reinforcing “strategic focus” on CNS, respiratory as its core global therapeutic areas of focus within global specialty medicines​

* Teva - ‍until transactions are completed, Teva will continue to market in normal course​ products involved in deals announced on Sept. 18