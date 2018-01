BRIEF-Teva Announces Top-Line Results From III Studies Of Reslizumab

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* TEVA ANNOUNCES TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PHASE III STUDIES OF SUBCUTANEOUSLY ADMINISTERED RESLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH SEVERE EOSINOPHILIC ASTHMA

* TEVA - PHASE III REGISTRATION STUDY EVALUATING SUBCUTANEOUSLY ADMINISTERED RESLIZUMAB (110 MG) IN A PRE-FILLED SYRINGE DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* TEVA - PHASE III CLAIM-SUPPORT STUDY EVALUATING SUBCUTANEOUSLY ADMINISTERED RESLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH OCS-DEPENDENT ASTHMA DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* TEVA -NO NEW SAFETY CONCERNS TO KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE, NO CASES OF ANAPHYLAXIS RELATED TO RESLIZUMAB IDENTIFIED IN REVIEW OF DATA FROM STUDIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: