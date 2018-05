May 10 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* TEVA CANADA ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE® OPHTHALMIC EMULSION, THE FIRST GENERIC VERSION OF RESTASIS® IN CANADA FOR THE TREATMENT OF DRY EYE DISEASE

* TEVA CANADA LIMITED - LAUNCH OF TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE OPHTHALMIC EMULSION, 0.05% W/V IN CANADA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)