May 19 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* TEVA CANADA SECURES SALBUTAMOL INHALERS FROM ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN TO MITIGATE SHORTAGE IN CANADIAN MARKET

* TEVA CANADA - SECURED EMERGENCY SUPPLY OF (PR)SALAMOL CFC-FREE INHALER - 100 MICROGRAM PRESSURISED INHALATION SUSPENSION (SALBUTAMOL SULFATE) 200 DOSE