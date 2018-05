BRIEF-Teva CEO To Reuters: Migraine drug to be priced at about $10,000 a year

May 3 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* TEVA PHARM CEO TO REUTERS: “CLOSE RACE” WITH ELI LILLY FOR SECOND MIGRAINE DRUG LAUNCH

* TEVA PHARM CEO TO REUTERS: MIGRAINE DRUG TO BE PRICED AT ABOUT $10,000 A YEAR, SIMILAR TO COMPETITORS

* TEVA CEO TO REUTERS: WE ARE SEEING SOME STABILIZATION IN U.S. GENERIC DRUG PRICES

* TEVA CEO TO REUTERS: WORKING WITH CUSTOMERS TO ENSURE PATIENTS NOT AFFECTED AS IT PHASES OUT SOME GENERIC DRUG PRODUCTS

* TEVA CEO TO REUTERS: U.S. BIOSIMILAR MARKET IN EARLY STAGES SO TEVA WILL BE ABLE TO CATCH UP Further company coverage: (Reporting by Steven Scheer and Tova Cohen)