BRIEF-Teva comments on anticipated at-risk U.S. Launch of generic Glatiramer Acetate
#Market News
October 4, 2017 / 1:30 PM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Teva comments on anticipated at-risk U.S. Launch of generic Glatiramer Acetate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Teva comments on anticipated at-risk U.S. Launch of generic Glatiramer Acetate 40mg/ml and launch of generic Glatiramer Acetate 20mg/ml

* ‍Any launch by Mylan of generic version of Copaxone prior to final resolution of pending patent litigation should be considered “at-risk” launch​

* ‍Early assessment of impact of generic launches to earnings for Q4 ended Dec 31, 2017 is that it could be affected by at least $0.25 cents/share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

