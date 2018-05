May 23 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* TEVA CONFIRMS SEPTEMBER PDUFA DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD - PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB IS SET FOR SEPTEMBER 16

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES - CONFIRMED THAT FDA EXTENDED GOAL DATE OF BLA FOR FREMANEZUMAB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: