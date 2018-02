Feb 12 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* TEVA ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF QVAR® REDIHALER™ (BECLOMETHASONE DIPROPIONATE HFA) INHALATION AEROSOL

* WITH LAUNCH OF QVAR REDIHALER, TEVA IS DISCONTINUING SALES OF PREVIOUSLY AVAILABLE QVAR

* QVAR REDIHALER WILL BE PRICED AT PARITY TO QVAR