BRIEF-Teva Pharm CEO, CFO comments on 2018 outlook

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* TEVA CEO SCHULTZ: HALF OF EXPECTED REVENUE DECLINE IN 2018 DUE TO GENERIC COMPETITION TO COPAXONE

* TEVA CEO SCHULTZ: OPTIMISTIC TEVA WILL CONTINUE TO REDUCE ITS DEBT LEVELS

* TEVA CEO SCHULTZ: TEVA REDUCED DEBT BY $1.1 BILLION SINCE END OF 2017

* TEVA CFO: COPAXONE SALES ESTIMATED AT $1.8 BILLION IN 2018

* TEVA CFO SEES GENERIC PROAIR COMPETITION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

* TEVA CFO SEES SECOND GENERIC 40 MG COPAXONE AS EARLY AS APRIL

* TEVA CFO: GROSS DEBT TO FALL BY $3.5 BILLION IN 2018

* TEVA CEO: TEVA WILL NO LONGER GIVE SPECIFIC NUMBERS ON PRICE EROSION

* TEVA CFO: MAY LOOK FOR FURTHER ASSET DIVESTMENTS IN 2018 TO PAY DOWN DEBT