Dec 14 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* TEVA PHARM CEO: EXPECTS U.S. GENERIC PRICES OVERALL TO FALL IN 2018

* TEVA PHARM CEO: I‘M COMMITTED TO MAINTAINING HEADQUARTERS IN ISRAEL

* TEVA PHARM CEO: WE HAVE NO PLANS OF RAISING NEW EQUITY SHORT TERM OR LONG TERM

* TEVA PHARM CEO: TEVA WILL REMAIN COMPETITIVE DESPITE COST-CUTTING MEASURES