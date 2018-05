BRIEF-Teva Pharm comments from conference call post-Q1 results

May 3 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: STILL EXPECT TO SELL $4 BILLION WORTH OF GENERIC DRUGS IN U.S. IN 2018

* TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: MIGRAINE DRUG LIKELY TO BE APPROVED FOR QUARTERLY DOSAGE

* TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: NO PLANS TO ISSUE NEW EQUITY, NO PLANS FOR M&A ACTIVITY

* TEVA PHARM: DEVELOPING PEN DEVICE FOR MIGRAINE DRUG BUT NO SPECIFIC DATE FOR LAUNCH

* TEVA PHARM CFO: EXPECTS TO PAY DOWN ANOTHER $1.3-$1.5 BILLION OF DEBT IN 2018

* TEVA PHARM: NO EXPECTATION FOR ANOTHER 40 MG GENERIC VERSION OF COPAXONE IN 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Steven Scheer and Tova Cohen)