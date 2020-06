June 9 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES - SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO TERMS OF OFFICE AND EMPLOYMENT OF CO’S CEO KÅRE SCHULTZ AT ANNUAL MEETING

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL - INITIAL TERM OF SCHULTZ'S EMPLOYMENT WILL EXTEND BY ONE YEAR TO A SIXTH YEAR, FROM NOV 1, 2022 TO NOV 1, 2023 Source : (bit.ly/3cJ4xjD)