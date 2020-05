BRIEF-Teva Presented New Data At European Academy Of Neurology Congress Evaluating Ajovy Experience In Populations With Difficult-To-Treat Migraine

May 25 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* TEVA PRESENTED NEW DATA AT THE EUROPEAN ACADEMY OF NEUROLOGY CONGRESS EVALUATING THE AJOVY® (FREMANEZUMAB) EXPERIENCE IN POPULATIONS WITH DIFFICULT-TO-TREAT MIGRAINE

* TEVA - FREMANEZUMAB DATA INCLUDED POOLED ANALYSES OF AJOVY PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIALS (FOCUS, HALO-EPISODIC MIGRAINE (EM) AND HALO-CHRONIC MIGRAINE (CM))

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD - POOLED ANALYSIS SHOWS IMPACT OF AJOVY IN PATIENTS WITH MIGRAINE

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL - ADDITIONAL POOLED ANALYSES OF PHASE 3 TRIALS WERE ALSO CONDUCTED TO EXAMINE CARDIOVASCULAR SAFETY ACROSS ALL PATIENTS

* TEVA - OVERALL INCIDENCE OF CARDIOVASCULAR ADVERSE EVENTS IN THESE PATIENTS WERE LOW AND COMPARABLE BETWEEN FREMANEZUMAB AND PLACEBO TREATED GROUPS