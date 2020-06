June 18 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* TEVA PRESENTS NEW ANALYSES EXAMINING CHANGES IN MIGRAINE DISABILITY OUTCOME MEASUREMENTS WITH AJOVY® (FREMANEZUMAB-VFRM) INJECTION

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES - 14.5% TO 20% REDUCTIONS FROM BASELINE WERE REPORTED IN OVERALL HEALTH-RELATED WORK IMPAIRMENT BY END OF OPEN-LABEL EXTENSION. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: