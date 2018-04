BRIEF-Teva Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy & Safety Of Copaxone 40 Mg/Ml

April 28 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* TEVA PRESENTS NEW LONG-TERM DATA DEMONSTRATING EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF COPAXONE (GLATIRAMER ACETATE INJECTION) 40 MG/ML

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD - NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS EMERGED IN PATIENTS RECEIVING COPAXONE 40 MG/ML FOR UP TO 7 YEARS

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD - ADVERSE EVENTS WERE GENERALLY MILD AND CONSISTENT WITH WELL-ESTABLISHED SAFETY PROFILE OF COPAXONE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: