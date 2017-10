Sept 12 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Teva receives fda priority review for first line use of trisenox® (arsenic trioxide) in patients with low to intermediate risk acute promyelocytic leukemia (apl)

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - ‍FDA has accepted SNDA for priority review with regulatory action expected in Q1 of 2018​