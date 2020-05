BRIEF-Teva Reports Q1 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.76

May 7 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* TEVA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.76

* FULL YEAR 2020 BUSINESS OUTLOOK REAFFIRMED

* REVENUES FROM NORTH AMERICA SEGMENT IN Q1 OF 2020 WERE $2,082 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF $36 MILLION

* GENERIC PRODUCTS REVENUES IN OUR NORTH AMERICA SEGMENT IN Q1 WERE $952 MILLION, DOWN 1% COMPARED TO Q1 2019

* COPAXONE REVENUES IN NORTH AMERICA SEGMENT IN Q1 OF 2020 DECREASED BY 5% TO $198 MILLION, COMPARED TO Q1 OF 2019

* AUSTEDO REVENUES IN N. AMERICA SEGMENT IN Q1 INCREASED BY 64% TO $122 MILLION, COMPARED TO $74 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2019

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, OUR DEBT WAS $26,103 MILLION, COMPARED TO $26,908 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL- DECREASE IN DEBT WAS MAINLY DUE TO REPAYMENT AT MATURITY OF $700 MILLION 2.25% SENIOR NOTE SENIOR NOTES, EXCHANGE RATE FLUCTUATIONS

* IMPAIRMENT OF LONG-LIVED ASSETS OF $724 MILLION IN QUARTER