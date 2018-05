BRIEF-Teva Reports Q1 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.94

May 3 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* TEVA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.94

* RAISING 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

* RESTRUCTURING PLAN ON-TRACK TO ACHIEVE $1.5 BILLION OF SAVINGS IN 2018 AND $3.0 BILLION BY END OF 2019

* 2018 FREE CASH FLOW GUIDANCE RAISED TO $3.0-3.2 BILLION FROM $2.6-2.8 BILLION

* 2018 NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RAISED TO $2.40-2.65 FROM $2.25-2.50

* COPAXONE REVENUES IN OUR NORTH AMERICA SEGMENT IN Q1 OF 2018 DECREASED BY 40% TO $476 MILLION

* COPAXONE REVENUES IN OUR EUROPE SEGMENT IN Q1 OF 2018 INCREASED BY 1% TO $153 MILLION

* SEES 2018 REVENUES $18.5 BILLION TO $19.0 BILLION

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES - GENERIC PRODUCTS REVENUE IN NORTH AMERICA SEGMENT IN Q1 2018 FELL BY 23% TO $1.1 BILLION, COMPARED TO Q1 OF 2017

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL - DO NOT EXPECT TO RECEIVE FDA APPROVAL ON BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATIONS (BLA) FOR FREMANEZUMAB ON MID-JUNE PDUFA DATE

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES - GENERIC PRODUCTS REVENUE IN EUROPE SEGMENT IN Q1 2018, INCLUDING OTC PRODUCTS, ROSE 17% TO $997 MILLION, VERSUS Q1 2017

* TEVA - REGARDING FREMANEZUMAB, CO SEES FDA PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION TO TAKE PLACE IN COMING MONTHS & TO RECEIVE FDA APPROVAL & LAUNCH BEFORE 2018 END Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: