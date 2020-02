BRIEF-Teva Reports Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.10

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* TEVA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY NON-GAAP EPS $0.62

* QTRLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10

* 2020 REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $16.6 - $17.0 BILLION

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL - GENERIC PRODUCTS REVENUES IN OUR NORTH AMERICA SEGMENT IN Q4 OF 2019 INCREASED BY 3% TO $1,137 MILLION, COMPARED TO Q4 OF 2018

* 2020 NON-GAAP EPS IS EXPECTED TO BE $2.30 - $2.55

* 2020 FREE CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE $1.8 - $2.2 BILLION

* AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019, OUR DEBT WAS $26,908 MILLION, COMPARED TO $28,916 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES - COPAXONE REVENUES IN OUR NORTH AMERICA SEGMENT IN Q4 OF 2019 DECREASED BY 26% TO $264 MILLION, COMPARED TO Q4 OF 2018

* QTRLY REVENUES $4,468 MILLION VERSUS $4,418 MILLION

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES - COPAXONE REVENUES IN OUR EUROPE SEGMENT IN Q4 OF 2019 DECREASED BY 10% TO $106 MILLION, COMPARED TO Q4 OF 2018

* IN 2020, CO EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED GROWTH FOR AJOVY, AUSTEDO AND OUR BIOSIMILARS