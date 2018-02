Feb 1 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES SAYS ON FEBRUARY 1, 2018, CO, LENDERS ENTERED INTO CERTAIN AMENDMENTS - SEC FILING

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL- IN RELATION WITH AMENDMENTS, COMMITMENTS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT SHALL BE REDUCED FROM $4.5 BILLION TO $3.0 BILLION