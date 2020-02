BRIEF-Teva Says Registration Trials Of Deutetrabenazine In Pediatric Patients With Tourette Syndrome Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* TEVA ANNOUNCES REGISTRATION TRIALS OF DEUTETRABENAZINE IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS WITH TOURETTE SYNDROME DID NOT MEET THE PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD - MOST COMMONLY REPORTED ADVERSE EVENT IN ARTISTS 1 AND ARTISTS 2 STUDIES WERE HEADACHE, SOMNOLENCE AND FATIGUE

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL - NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED THAT WERE INCONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF DEUTETRABENAZINE.