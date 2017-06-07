FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Teva's Fremanezumab meets all primary & secondary endpoints in phase III study in episodic migraine prevention
#Market News
June 7, 2017 / 12:14 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Teva's Fremanezumab meets all primary & secondary endpoints in phase III study in episodic migraine prevention

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Teva's fremanezumab meets all primary & secondary endpoints across both monthly and quarterly dosing regimens in phase iii study in episodic migraine prevention

* Teva - in em study, patients treated with monthly, quarterly fremanezumab experienced significant improvements in all endpoints, 12 pre-specified analyses

* Teva Pharmaceutical - plans to submit a biologics license application to u.s. Fda for fremanezumab later this year in both episodic and chronic migraine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

