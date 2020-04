BRIEF-TEXAF Q1 Rents For Real Estate Branch Up At 4.9 Million Euros

April 17 (Reuters) - TEXAF SA:

* ON 19 MARCH, THE TEXAF DIGITAL CAMPUS AND THE TEXAF BILEMBO CULTURAL CENTRE WERE CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC

* ON 24 MARCH, THE DRC CLOSED ITS BORDERS TO AIR PASSENGERS, PREVENTING BOTH STAFF AND CUSTOMERS FROM LEAVING THE COUNTRY OTHER THAN VIA OFFICIAL REPATRIATION FLIGHTS

* RENTS FOR THE REAL ESTATE BRANCH TOTALLED EUR 4.9 MILLION FOR Q1

* IF LOCKDOWN EXTENDED, DELIVERY DATE FOR BOIS NOBLES PHASE II AND PETIT-PONT PROJECTS WOULD BE POSTPONED, WITH NEGATIVE IMPACT ON 2021 REVENUE ESTIMATED AT EUR 185 K PER MONTH OF DELAY