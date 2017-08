BRIEF-Texas Instruments Q2 earnings per share $1.03

July 25 (Reuters) - Texas Instruments Inc

* TI reports 2Q17 financial results and shareholder returns

* Q2 earnings per share $1.03

* Q2 revenue $3.69 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.57 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 earnings per share $1.04 to $1.18 including items

* Sees Q3 revenue $3.74 billion to $4.06 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.05, revenue view $3.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S