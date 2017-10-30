FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Texas Roadhouse, Inc. announces third quarter 2017 results
October 30, 2017 / 8:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Texas Roadhouse, Inc. announces third quarter 2017 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Texas Roadhouse Inc

* Texas Roadhouse, Inc. announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.43

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Texas Roadhouse Inc qtrly ‍comparable restaurant sales increased 4.5% at company restaurants and 4.7% at domestic franchise restaurants​

* Texas Roadhouse Inc sees ‍ 2017 total capital expenditures of approximately $170.0 million, excluding any cash used for franchise acquisitions​

* Texas Roadhouse Inc sees ‍ 2018 total capital expenditures of approximately $175.0 million, excluding any cash used for franchise acquisitions​

* Texas Roadhouse Inc qtrly ‍total revenue $540.5 million versus $481.6 million ​

* Texas Roadhouse Inc sees ‍ 26 or 27 company restaurant openings, including four Bubba’s 33 restaurants for 2017​

* Texas Roadhouse Inc - ‍ reiterated positive comparable restaurant sales growth for 2017​

* Texas Roadhouse Inc sees ‍positive comparable restaurant sales growth and about 30 company restaurant openings for 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

