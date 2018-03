March 9 (Reuters) - Texhong Textile Group Ltd:

* FY ‍REVENUE INCREASED BY 19.5% TO RMB16.31BILLION​

* ‍FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHARE HOLDERS DECREASED BY 3.0% TO RMB 1,151.9 MILLION​

* ‍PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF YEAR ENDED OF HKD 0.2 1​