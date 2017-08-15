BRIEF-Texhong Textile Group posts HY profit attributable of RMB 645 mln

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Texhong Textile Group Ltd

* HY profit attributable to equity holders increased by 41.2 pct to RMB 645million

* HY revenue increased by 27.9 percent to RMB7,448 million

* The board declared for the payment of an interim dividend of 24 HK cents per share

* Intends to allocate RMB100 million to procure second-hand equipment to expand domestic production capacity by 100,000 spindles

* Targeted sales volumes of yarn for 2017 and 2018 are about 650,000 tonnes and 720,000 tonnes respectively

* Despite that business is expected to record certain operating losses for the year, group expects it to achieve turnaround in 2018