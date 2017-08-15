FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Texhong Textile Group posts HY profit attributable of RMB 645 mln
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Abe sends ritual offering to war dead on WW2 anniversary
japan
Abe sends ritual offering to war dead on WW2 anniversary
How many more deals can Netflix pull off?
Reuters TV
How many more deals can Netflix pull off?
Understanding Kim Jong Un’s nuclear game plan
Commentary
Understanding Kim Jong Un’s nuclear game plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 15, 2017 / 4:24 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Texhong Textile Group posts HY profit attributable of RMB 645 mln

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Texhong Textile Group Ltd

* HY profit attributable to equity holders increased by 41.2 pct to RMB 645million

* HY revenue increased by 27.9 percent to RMB7,448 million

* The board declared for the payment of an interim dividend of 24 HK cents per share

* Intends to allocate RMB100 million to procure second-hand equipment to expand domestic production capacity by 100,000 spindles

* Targeted sales volumes of yarn for 2017 and 2018 are about 650,000 tonnes and 720,000 tonnes respectively

* Despite that business is expected to record certain operating losses for the year, group expects it to achieve turnaround in 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2uX5cIF) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.