Feb 2 (Reuters) - Texhong Textile Group Ltd:

* HAIHA INDUSTRIAL PARK ENTERS DEAL WITH TEXHONG GALAXY REGARDING BUYING LAND USE RIGHTS

* ‍DEAL FOR VND158.01 BILLION

* HAIHA INDUSTRIAL PARK ENTERS DEAL WITH TEXHONG TECHNOLOGY REGARDING BUYING LAND USE RIGHTS