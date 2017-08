July 14 (Reuters) - Texton Property Fund Ltd:

* Says ‍appointment of Nosiphiwo Balfour to position of chief executive officer​

* Following appointment of Nosiphiwo, Nic Morris will step down as ceo of company and as an executive director of board, effective July 17