April 15 (Reuters) - Texton Property Fund Ltd:

* JSE: TEX - WITHDRAWAL OF DISTRIBUTION GUIDANCE

* TEXTON PROPERTY FUND LTD - BOARD HAD RESOLVED TO CANCEL PAYMENT OF INTERIM DIVIDEND.

* TEXTON PROPERTY FUND LTD - WITHDRAWS ITS DISTRIBUTION GUIDANCE IN RESPECT OF 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR