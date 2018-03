March 5 (Reuters) - Texton Property Fund Ltd:

* HY ‍NET ASSET VALUE 891.49 CENTS, DOWN 8.8%​​

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 47.95 CENTS PER SHARE FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* HY ‍REVENUE R303.2 MILLION, UP 1.0%​

* IN UK ‍SEEING WIDELY FLAT TREND ACROSS ALL SECTORS IN TENANT DEMAND

* IN UK RETAIL SECTOR CONTINUES TO STRUGGLE IN TERMS OF BOTH RENTAL GROWTH EXPECTATIONS AND CAPITAL VALUE​