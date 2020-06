BRIEF-Texton Property Fund To Further Cut Standard Bank Facility With Proceeds From Asset Disposal Programme

June 26 (Reuters) - Texton Property Fund Ltd:

* TEXTON PROPERTY FUND LTD - EXPECTS TO FURTHER REDUCE STANDARD BANK FACILITY WITH PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSAL PROGRAM.

* TEXTON PROPERTY FUND LTD - TOTAL FACILITY REFINANCED AMOUNTS TO R930 MILLION

* TEXTON PROPERTY FUND LTD - IN SOUTH AFRICA, WE HAVE AGREED TERMS WITH STANDARD BANK FOR REFINANCING OF OUR DEBT WHICH EXPIRES IN NEAR TERM

* TEXTON PROPERTY FUND LTD - IN PROCESS OF COMPLETING CIRCA R180 MILLION WORTH OF ASSET SALES OVER NEXT FOUR MONTHS

* TEXTON PROPERTY FUND LTD - UK DEBT WAS FULLY REFINANCED; OBTAINED A £32 MILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WITH HSBC