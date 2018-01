BRIEF-Textron Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $0.40 From Continuing Operations

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Textron Inc:

* TEXTRON REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS; ANNOUNCES 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.95 TO $3.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $14.6 BILLION

* Q4 REVENUE $4.0 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $4.11 BILLION

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.74 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.77 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* TEXTRON AVIATION BACKLOG AT END OF Q4 WAS $1.2 BILLION, UP $15 MILLION FROM END OF Q3

* BELL BACKLOG AT END OF Q4 WAS $4.6 BILLION, DOWN $407 MILLION FROM END OF Q3

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.01, REVENUE VIEW $14.79 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* NET EARNINGS FOR QUARTER WERE REDUCED BY A PROVISIONAL TAX CHARGE OF $1.00 PER SHARE RESULTING FROM ENACTMENT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: