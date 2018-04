BRIEF-Textron Says Business Confidence Is Strong And People Are Looking To Invest - Conf Call‍​

April 18 (Reuters) - Textron Inc:

* TEXTRON INC SAYS CONTINUES TO WORK TOWARDS LONGITUDE AIRCRAFT CERTIFICATION, WHICH IS EXPECTED LATER IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018- CONF CALL‍​

* TEXTRON INC SAYS WILL SEE LOWER MARGIN RATES IN ITS SYSTEMS UNIT THROUGH 2018, COMPARED WITH THE FIRST QUARTER - CONF CALL‍​

* TEXTRON INC SAYS HAD STRONG BOOK-TO-BILL ON ITS JET AND TURBOPROP PRODUCT LINES- CONF CALL‍​

* TEXTRON INC SAYS BUSINESS CONFIDENCE IS STRONG AND PEOPLE ARE LOOKING TO INVEST - CONF CALL‍​

* TEXTRON INC SAYS MARKET DEMAND CONTINUES TO BE STRONG FOR BUSINESS JETS AND TURBOPROPS, AND IT IS REFLECTED IN CO'S BOOK-TO-BILL AND BACKLOG - CONF CALL‍​